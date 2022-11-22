FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All five of Huntington University’s starters ended up in double figures as the Foresters beat Saint Francis 101-75 at the Hutzell Center on Tuesday night in a Crossroads League showdown.

Zach Goodline scored 26 while Ben Humrichous had 25 to pace the Foresters. Churubusco grad Landen Jordan added 12 points and 15 rebounds for HU while Huntington North grad Hank Pulver and Lane Sparks each had 13.

Huntington moves to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Crossroads League play with the win.

USF was led by 16 points from Antwaan Cushingberry while Blackhawk Christian grad Zane Burke tallied 14 points. Brandon Northern added 12 for USF while Carroll grad Dan McKeeman came of the bench to score 11.

USF falls to 4-5 overalll and 0-3 in Crossroads League play.