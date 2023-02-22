HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Both Grace College and Huntington University advanced to the semifinals of the Crossroads League men’s basketball tournament with a win in the first round on Wednesday night.

Top-seeded Grace bested visiting Saint Francis 90-61. Blackhawk Christian grad Frankie Davidson tallied 24 points to lead the way for the Lancers while Prairie Heights grad Elijah Malone added 11 points and 14 boards. Antwaan Cushingberry led USF with 24 points.

At Platt Arena it was Zach Goodline’s game-high 26 points leading third-seeded Huntington to a 100-83 win over sixth-seeded Mount Vernon Nazarene. Lane Sparks added 19 points for HU, while Churubusco High School graduate Landen Jordan chipped in with 15 points.

Grace advances to face fourth-seeded Marian at 1 p.m. in the semifinals on Saturday while Huntington will host seventh-seeded Taylor at 3 p.m. Saturday.