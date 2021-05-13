Hunter leaving I.U. basketball program

BLOOMINGTON, IN – DECEMBER 23, 2020 – forward Jerome Hunter #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Missy Minear/Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Redshirt sophomore wing Jerome Hunter will not be returning to the Indiana University basketball program for the 2021-22 season the school announced in a two sentence press release on Thursday.

Hunter, a top 50 recruit coming out of Ohio, averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds a game last year, connecting on 30.2 percent of his three point attempts.

Hunter missed his first season on campus with a leg injury that required surgery, forcing him to take a medical redshirt year.

For his I.U. career Hunter played in 55 games with 4 starts while averaging 4.9 points a contest.