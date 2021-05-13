Hunter leaving I.U. basketball program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Redshirt sophomore wing Jerome Hunter will not be returning to the Indiana University basketball program for the 2021-22 season the school announced in a two sentence press release on Thursday.
Hunter, a top 50 recruit coming out of Ohio, averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds a game last year, connecting on 30.2 percent of his three point attempts.
Hunter missed his first season on campus with a leg injury that required surgery, forcing him to take a medical redshirt year.
For his I.U. career Hunter played in 55 games with 4 starts while averaging 4.9 points a contest.