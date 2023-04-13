NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – There is an energy around Vann Hunt that is undeniable – and it’s an energy that he’s hoping will help revive a Manchester University football program that’s in search of its first winning season since 2017.

Hunt was a named the program’s new head coach back on February 27 and the transition has, expectedly, been a whirlwind for the Spartans, who opened spring practice this week.

A native of Phoenix, Ariz., Hunt has become a defacto Hoosier. He played college football in Crawfordsville for Wabash College & his wife is from the Indianapolis area.

While he’s made multiple stops during his coaching career, he most recently served as the acting head coach and defensive coordinator at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.

Hunt take over a program that went 1-9 last fall under coach Nate Jensen. Jensen led the Spartans for seven seasons, posting an overall record of 20-47, including 17-33 in conference games. Jensen is currently in his first year as the defensive coordinator at the University of Saint Francis.