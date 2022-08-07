FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – ‘Boiler Up’ took on a larger meaning during Rapheal Davis’s ‘Bigger than Basketball’ banquet at the Fort Wayne Country Club last Wednesday.

Davis, the former South Side High School and Purdue student-athlete, connected with other former Boilermakers throughout the night, including Robbie Hummel.

Hummel, a current college basketball analyst, keeps a close eye on his former team throughout the season. During Wednesday’s banquet, WANE-TV Sports Director Glenn Marini caught up with Hummel to reflect on the banquet and discuss the current state of Purdue basketball.

Purdue opens the college basketball season on Nov. 8 against Milwaukee.