CHICAGO (WANE) – At day one of Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on Tuesday all eyes were on Eva Hudson, the conference’s reigning Freshman of the Year as the Bishop Dwenger graduate prepares for what she’s hoping is a stellar sophomore season for the Boilermakers.

Hudson, who is a unanimous selection to the 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, led the conference in points and kills in her inaugural season.

She was joined in Chicago by teammate and West Noble High School graduate Maddie Schermerhorn – a senior defensive specialist who was named second Team All-Big Ten last fall.

Purdue opens the season at home at Holloway Gymnasium on August 25 against Duke.