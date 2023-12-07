MADISON, Wisc. (WANE) – For the third time in the last four years, Purdue volleyball is part of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament. As for Eva Hudson, the Bishop Dwenger grad is soaking in her first Sweet 16 experience.

The Purdue sophomore leads Purdue in kills (548), kills per set (4.49) and is fourth on the team in blocks. As a critical component of Purdue’s offense, Hudson hopes to punch Purdue’s third trip to the Elite Eight in the last four years.

3-seed Purdue will take on 2-seed Oregon in the nightcap of the Madison regional semifinal round. That match is scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m.