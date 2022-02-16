SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Prentiss Hubb scored the last six points for Notre Dame in overtime and the Fighting Irish survived in a 99-95 win over Boston College on Wednesday night to rejoin idle Duke atop the Atlantic Coast Conference after their fifth straight victory. Hubb finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Dane Goodwin led the Irish with a season-high 23 points, 18 in the