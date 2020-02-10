Howard’s 17 points lead Marquette past No. 19 Butler, 76-57

Fort Wayne, Ind. – University of Saint Francis women's basketball picked up a big win 78-64 over No. 5 Taylor Saturday afternoon at the Hutzell Athletic Center. No. 10 USF was led by freshman Cassidy Crawford, who was named a starter for the second time this season, and finished with a game-high 19 points, and also had six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Two-time All-American Kara Gerka connected on 7-of-10 shots finishing with 18 points. Sidney Crowe had 13, Lindley Kistler 11 to round out the double-digit scorers for the Lady Cougars.