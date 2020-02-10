Howard’s 17 points lead Marquette past No. 19 Butler, 76-57

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a 76-57 victory over No. 19 Butler on Sunday.
Marquette put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.
The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24, Marquette’s only loss in its last seven games.
Kamar Baldwin had 24 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler, which has lost five of eight after a 15-1 start.
