Horizon League releases women’s basketball schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League released the 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday (Nov. 4). The 20-game schedule features 10 weekends of play with teams playing each other on back-to-back days. No games are scheduled for Dec. 21-31.

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons will open league play on the road Dec. 12-13 at IUPUI with the rival Jaguars serving as the Mastodons’ first ever Horizon League opponent. Other road contests include Jan. 8-9 (at Milwaukee), Jan. 22-23 (at Oakland), Feb. 5-6 (at Youngstown State) and Feb. 12-13 (at Cleveland State).

Home dates for the Mastodons include Dec. 19-20 (Northern Kentucky), Jan. 1-2 (UIC), Jan. 15-16 (Green Bay), Jan. 29-30 (Detroit Mercy) and Feb. 19-20 (Robert Morris).

Game times will be announced later. All games will be played at the Gates Sports Center. A non-league schedule will be announced at a later date.

Every Horizon League men’s and women’s basketball game will be available on ESPN’s family of networks, with ESPN+ and ESPN3 home to live streaming of HL basketball since 2014. Full television information and start times will be announced at a later date. The 2021 Horizon League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to culminate at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. More information on the championships will be released at a later date.

As announced last week, the Mastodons will play without fans in attendance. Fans looking to support the Mastodons in this unique season can purchase a virtual season ticket package. For more information visit: http://gomastodons.com/VirtualTickets