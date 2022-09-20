INDIANAPOLIS – The Horizon League and the Indiana State Fair Commission announced on Tuesday an extension of their partnership that will keep Indianapolis and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum as the home of the Horizon League Basketball Championships. The partnership has been extended through 2026.

“This is an exciting day for the Horizon League as we extend our partnership with the Indiana State Fair Commission to host our premier championships in Indianapolis,” said Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach. “I would like to thank Cindy Hoye and the ISFC for their continued support of our event. Our two goals for the men’s and women’s basketball championships have been to provide an outstanding student-athlete experience and to create a long-term community event that truly adds value to the city of Indianapolis by showcasing exceptional Division I basketball and providing amplifying events like the School Day and International Women’s Day Celebration. With the help of the ISFC and our local organizing committee, led by former chair Dennis Dye and current chair Luke Bosso, we continue to grow in each of these areas and will continue to push forward to make this a pinnacle experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

“We are proud to be the home of the Horizon League Championships in our beloved Indiana Farmers Coliseum and thankful to expand our partnership into the future,” said Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye. “This treasured venue has hosted more than a century of iconic events for our community and State, and we are thrilled to continue building those traditions with the Horizon League team.”

Indianapolis has played host to the semifinal and championship games of both the men’s and women’s tournaments since 2020. Home to the Horizon League offices, Indianapolis has been a hub for some of the largest sporting events in the nation. It hosted the entire NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2021, with first and second round games held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and has already been selected to stage its ninth men’s Final Four in 2026 with the HL tabbed to co-host along with IUPUI. The Circle City has also played host to three NCAA women’s Final Fours, most recently being in 2016.

The Horizon League Basketball Championships has already made an impact on the community since it began its latest run of hosting starting in 2020. Over 18,000 fans have attended semifinal and championship games when fan attendance was permitted, including over 4,000 school-aged children during the annual School Day event that takes place during Women’s Championship game.

The Horizon League has also hosted additional events to help support the city of Indianapolis. The 2022 championships hosted the inaugural International Women’s Day Celebration that brought together women leaders and allies from the community. Each year, the HL has also hosted an interactive Fan Zone just steps away from Indiana Farmers Coliseum free of charge with entertainment, activities and photo opportunities.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, is a 6,800-seat arena that hosts over 150 events and over 1 million guests annually. The average drive for Horizon League fans is four hours, while nine of 11 schools are within five hours of Indianapolis.

The 2023 Horizon League Basketball Championship will begin Feb. 28 and March 1 with early round games on campus and will culminate with the semifinal and championship games on March 6-7.

The announcement was made by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb during an event at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum that also featured Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas.

For more information on the 2023 Horizon League Basketball Championships, go to HorizonLeague.com/Indy.