Horizon League debut delayed for Mastodons as conference pushes back fall sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The start of fall sports competition for teams in the Horizon League won’t begin until October 1 at the earliest according to a decision rendered by the Horizon League Council on Thursday afternoon.

The Council says the decision allows each campus to “further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols.”

The postponement of competition includes all conference and non-conference contest (including exhibition games) in all sports.

The schools are allowed to determine guidelines for practices and training.

Rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each school.

Mastodons athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton released the following statement:

“With the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as a guiding principle, it became clear postponing fall competition was the correct decision. Our staff and coaches, with the guidance of medical experts, have worked countless hours the last several months to develop plans and protocols to create a safe environment to train. I applaud their work and am so grateful for their commitment to our student-athletes. This work will continue as we prepare for competition when conditions allow.”