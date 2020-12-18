Horizon League announces schedule changes for PFW

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Horizon League announced on Friday that the IUPUI at Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball games scheduled for Dec. 19 and 20 have been canceled. The Mastodons will now host Cleveland State Dec. 19-20 at the Gates Sports Center.

In addition, the IUPUI-Detroit Mercy series scheduled for Dec. 26 and 27 has also been canceled. If needed, additional updates to the schedule will be announced at a later date.

The announcement follows a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining within the IUPUI program under Horizon League protocols.