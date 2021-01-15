Horizon League announced spring sports schedule

The Horizon League announced spring 2021 schedules for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, baseball and softball on Friday (Jan. 15). All dates and opponents are subject to change. The Horizon League Championships dates and locations will be announced at a later time.

Women’s Soccer – Link to Full Schedule

The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team will start the season on Wednesday, February 3 by hosting Detroit Mercy. The season will consist of a 10-week schedule with one game every week, the majority of which will be on Wednesdays, for a total of 10 games. In the final two weeks of the regular season, games will be on Tuesday, March 30 and Monday April 5. The Mastodons will conclude the season with a doubleheader with the men’s soccer team, as the women will host IUPUI. The Mastodons are not scheduled to play Wright State. Women’s soccer will not have non-league play.

Men’s Soccer – Link to Full Schedule

Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer’s schedule will be 11 weeks long with the Mastodons receiving a bye in the second week for a total of 10 games. The Mastodons open the season on Thursday, February 4 by hosting Milwaukee. Each week, games will be played on the day prior to the week before, following a pattern of Thursday, Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday, etc. The Mastodon men’s soccer team will end the regular season with a matchup with Wright State, which will be a doubleheader with the women’s game against IUPUI. Men’s soccer will not have non-league play.

Women’s Volleyball – Link to Full Schedule

The women’s volleyball schedule will be similar to the men’s and women’s basketball formats already in place. There are 16 games on the schedule for Purdue Fort Wayne. The Mastodons will play the same team in a two-match series on Mondays and Tuesdays starting on January 25 with road matches at UIC. The nine-week schedule will see the Mastodons compete for the first seven weeks, receive a bye in the eighth, and then play a doubleheader with Milwaukee on Monday, March 22 for the last week of the regular season. The Mastodons are not scheduled to play Northern Kentucky or Wright State. Women’s volleyball will not have non-league play.

Baseball – Link to Full Schedule

The baseball schedule is a 12-week format, with two bye weeks, for a total of 40 games. Teams will play four games each weekend. Friday and Sunday will be single games. Saturday will be a doubleheader with the first contest being seven innings and the second being a nine-inning game. The Mastodons will open the season on March 5 with Youngstown State. The ‘Dons will play two series against Youngstown State, Wright State, Oakland and UIC, and Northern Kentucky and Milwaukee in one series each. Easter week will see games played Thursday-Saturday. Baseball may have non-league games announced at a later date.

Softball – Link to Full Schedule

Purdue Fort Wayne softball’s schedule will be nine weeks with four games each weekend and two mid-week doubleheaders for a total of 40 games. On the weekends, Friday and Saturday will have doubleheaders on both days. The Mastodons open the Horizon League season on March 12-13 with four games against Cleveland State. Their mid-week doubleheaders will come against Oakland (March 23) and at Green Bay (April 6). The regular season concludes on May 7-8, when the ‘Dons play Oakland. Softball may have non-league games announced at a later date.