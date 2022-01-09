Hoosiers used balanced attack to best Minnesota

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 09, 2022 – Indiana Hoosiers Head Coach Mike Woodson during the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota 73-60. With a Minnesota defense concentrating on Jackson-Davis, who averages just under 20 points a game, the Hoosiers responded with five players scoring in double figures including Xavier Johnson with 14 points, Rob Phinisee 13, Parker Stewart 12 and Race Thompson 10. Still, Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double this season and the 27th of his career. Jamison Battle scored 19 points, Payton Willis 18 and E.J. Stephens 12 for the Gophers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss