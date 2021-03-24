Hoosiers top Belmont, advance to Sweet 16 for first time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After a physical and scoreless first half, the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team fell to first place Northern Kentucky 1-0 on Wednesday (March 24) at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

The Norse held the majority of offensive pressure during the first half, leading the Mastodons 5-0 in shots on goal. Redshirt senior and goalkeeper Lorah Pund had five saves and kept Northern Kentucky off the board in the first 45 minutes.