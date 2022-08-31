BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosiers get the 2022 season rolling this Friday night, as Indiana hosts Illinois at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m.

The IU program has run the gamut the past few seasons. In 2020 the Hoosiers went 6-2, IU’s most successful season in decades. Last fall, however, the Hoosiers finished 2-10 overall and 0-9 in Big Ten play.

Tom Allen says his team wrapped up fall camp relatively healthy, but notes there are plenty of new faces that will be getting their first action in an Indiana uniform on Friday against the Illini.