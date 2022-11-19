CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and No. 12 Indiana endured a late rally to beat Xavier 81-79. The Hoosiers led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left. The Musketeers got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He was cleared to play before warmups and had 13 points and six assists. Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier.