Hoosiers struggle in second half, fall on road to Hawkeyes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Red River Waste Solutions bankruptcy proceedings made progress in Texas federal court Thursday. WANE 15 got the court documents for the hearing and they show an emergency motion about Red River's contract with Fort Wayne is "resolved."

We asked Fort Wayne City Spokesman John Perlich and Red River attorneys exactly what "resolved" means. The Red River attorneys didn't respond to our email as of 11:30 pm Tuesday.