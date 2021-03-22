Hoosiers shut down VCU in opening round thumping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball opened conference play today with a doubleheader against Michigan Dearborn where the Warriors split with the Wolverines winning the second game 12-2 in eight innings.

In the first game, Dearborn scored two runs in the first inning and continued to score in almost all innings but two while holding the Warriors scoreless. Tech came alive in the bottom of the ninth when Mike Snyder hit a solo home run to get the Warriors on the board. Christian De Los Santos then doubled before Ashtin Moxey hit a home run to score two more runs for the Warriors. Tech ran out of steam and dropped the first game 10-3.