Hoosiers shoot 24 percent in loss to Longhorns

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Matt Coleman III scored 16 points to help No. 17 Texas beat Indiana 66-44 in Tuesday’s semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational.

That sent the Longhorns to the tournament’s championship game for the first time. Courtney Ramey added 13 points for Texas, which locked down to force a rough offensive performance for the Hoosiers. Indiana shot just 24%.

The Hoosiers also finished with more turnovers than field goals. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points. But Race Thompson managed just four points a day after posting his first double-double.