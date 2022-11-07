BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, leading No. 13 Indiana to an 88-53 rout over Morehead State in the season opener for both teams. The Hoosiers have won all six matchups in this series and are 26-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference foes. Mark Freeman led the Eagles with 14 points and Drew Thelwell had 11 for the OVC favorites. Indiana turned the game after the Eagles tied the score at 21 midway through the first half. The Hoosiers went on a 20-4 run and extended the margin to 47-29 early in the second half.