BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A retooled Indiana men’s basketball roster showed plenty of room for growth in a 74-52 exhibition win over the University of Indianapolis on Sunday.

UIndy jumped out to a 27-25 lead at halftime, but the Hoosiers pulled away with a 49-25 second half advantage.

Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware and and newcomer Mackenzie Mgbako dropped a team-high 14 points in the exhibition. Malik Reneau rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12.

Indiana will host Marian University for their final exhibition game on Friday before tipping off regular season play against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, Nov. 7.