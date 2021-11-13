Hoosiers roll Northern Illinois by 36

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, IN – NOVEMBER 12, 2021 – Indiana Hoosiers Head Coach Mike Woodson during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points and blocked seven shots and Race Thompson finished with a double-double as Indiana rolled to a 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois in nonconference play. Mike Woodson, a standout guard for Indiana under Bob Knight from 1976-80, is now 2-0 in his first season as the Hoosiers’ coach. Woodson, an Indiana native, is the first Hoosier graduate to lead the program at the start of a season since Lou Watson in 1965. Keshawn Williams topped the Huskies with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss