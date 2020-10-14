Hoosiers ready to hit hardwood in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball is back in the Hoosier state – well, almost.

The Indiana University basketball team – like all Division I basketball teams – can open practice on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Hoosiers held their annual preseason media day, which included taking their team photo at midcourt of Assembly Hall.

The last time we saw the Hoosiers they had won their opening game at the Big Ten Tournament, reaching the 20-win milestone with the victory. There was a decent chance reaching the 20-win plateau would have earned the Hoosiers an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament – but we’ll never know as the basketball season was cut short due to the pandemic.

I.U. will look a bit different this season. Devonte Green is gone while Justin Smith transferred to Arkansas. However, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis returns for his sophomore season while highly-touted point guard Khristian Lander of Evansville reclassified – essentially skipping his senior season of high school – to land in Bloomington a year earlier than originally expected.

The Hoosiers – like most teams – don’t have their schedule set for the 2020-21 season, but can begin playing games on November 25.