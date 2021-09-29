Hoosiers prepare for road trip to fourth-ranked Penn State

by: Associated Press

Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 34-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Even with a lot of football left, including four games against Top 25 teams, the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) know they’re in position to make a run at what would be the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The last time the Nittany Lions found themselves among the top four with a chance to control their own destiny was in 2019, and they squandered it against an opponent they didn’t see coming. Penn State rode an eight game winning streak and a No. 4 ranking into Minnesota and lost to the then-No. 17 Gophers.
Indiana, meanwhile, heads into Happy Valley with a 2-2 overall record. That includes a 33-31 win last Saturday night at Western Kentucky that was too close for comfort for Hoosier fans.
Kick is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

