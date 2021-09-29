STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Even with a lot of football left, including four games against Top 25 teams, the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) know they’re in position to make a run at what would be the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The last time the Nittany Lions found themselves among the top four with a chance to control their own destiny was in 2019, and they squandered it against an opponent they didn’t see coming. Penn State rode an eight game winning streak and a No. 4 ranking into Minnesota and lost to the then-No. 17 Gophers.
Indiana, meanwhile, heads into Happy Valley with a 2-2 overall record. That includes a 33-31 win last Saturday night at Western Kentucky that was too close for comfort for Hoosier fans.
Kick is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Hoosiers prepare for road trip to fourth-ranked Penn State
