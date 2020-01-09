Hoosiers nip Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis made the tie-breaking free throws with 1:57 left and capped a late rally to give the Indiana Hoosiers a 66-62 victory over Northwestern.

Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak despite trailing almost the entire second half. Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Northwestern led by 10 at the midway through the second half and still led 59-54 with 3:29 to go.

But the Wildcats only scored three points the rest of the game and Jackson-Davis scored eight of the Hoosiers last 10 points. Pat Spencer scored 15 points to lead Northwestern.