Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against Penn State in the first quarter of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be out indefinitely after injuring his throwing shoulder in Saturday’s loss at Penn State.

Coach Tom Allen says the redshirt junior does not need surgery to repair the separated AC joint in his left shoulder – at least not yet.

He will be re-evaluated weekly.

Jack Tuttle will replace Penix as the starter and could be the starter when the Hoosiers host No. 11 Michigan State on Oct. 16.