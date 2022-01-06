Hoosiers knock off Buckeyes for Woodson’s first win over ranked team

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 06, 2022 – forward Jordan Geronimo #22 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Xavier Daniels/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State. Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers, who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes. Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 13 points and E.J. Liddell scored 11. Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41. The Hoosiers held a 41-33 rebounding edge.

