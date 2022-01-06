Hoosiers knock off Buckeyes for Woodson’s first win over ranked team

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) - 2021 was one of the busiest years for the Huntertown Fire Department. Calls increased by 50 percent from 2020.

Chief Robert Boren said the increase in demand actually started to ramp up in 2020. The department has not only seen more calls for fires, but also an increase in medical calls. Chief Boren said the northern part of Allen County is one of the quickest growing areas in terms of population in the region.