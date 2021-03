BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – New Indiana coach Mike Woodson has a plan to rebuild the Hoosiers program.

He intends to blend old traditions with a new vision.

He plans to use a combination of college and NBA styles.

He will focus on player development and he embraces having former college coach Thad Matta around to help.

First, though, Woodson must assess whether he can persuade any of the six players already in the transfer portal and perhaps others to stick around.