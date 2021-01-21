Hoosiers humble Hawkeyes with 23-3 second half run in road win

IOWA CITY, IA – JANUARY 21, 2021 – guard Anthony Leal #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA. Photo by Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory.

It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes, who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game. Iowa had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference.

Rob Phinisee added 18 points for the Hoosiers, and Aljami Durham scored 14.

Indiana trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run.

The Hawkeyes did not have a field goal for an 11-minute stretch until Joe Toussaint’s layup with 59.6 seconds remaining.

