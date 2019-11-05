Hoosiers hoping to be healthy for opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosiers haven’t even played their first regulation game but they’ve already been dealing with injuries as they head into Archie Miller’s third campaign in Bloomington.

Tuesday night I.U. hosts its season opener against Western Illinois, but the Hoosiers are a bit banged up with Rob Phinisee and Devonate Green both sitting out last week’s exhibition game against Gannon University with ailments.

Guard Al Durham has also been hobbled by a knee injury, one reportedly suffered in a recent scrimmage with Marquette.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Bloomington.