Hoosiers hoping for more success this season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Year three of the “Archie Miller Era” is here, as the Indiana University men’s basketball team held media day at Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

The Hoosiers have gone 35-31 in the two previous seasons under Miller. They’ve yet to make the NCAA Tournament under their head coach, and, in fact, have yet to win at Big Ten Tournament game under Miller.

While the Hoosiers must replace departed standouts Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford, newcomers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk will provide some firepower in the post.

IU opens the regular season against Western Illinois in Bloomington on November 5.