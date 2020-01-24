Hoosiers hold on to top Spartans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Joey Brunk scored 14 points including a key layup with 1 minute left to play and Jerome Hunter made two late free throws to close out Indiana’s 67-63 victory over No. 11 Michigan State.

The Hoosiers have won two straight and four of their last five. It was coach Archie Miller’s 50th win since taking the job three seasons ago.

This one came after Indiana blew a seven-point halftime lead. Cassius Winston led the Spartans by scoring 13 of his 17 points in the second half.

Michigan State had a chance to force overtime but Xavier Tillman’s alley-oop layup rolled off the rim.