DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turnover-prone Wyoming 66-58 in a First Four game. With the crowd at University of Dayton Arena heavily tilted — Bloomington, Indiana, is less than a three-hour drive away — the Hoosiers led by as many as 10 with under two minutes left in the game. Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys (25-9) with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times. Graham Ike had 17 to go along with and nine rebounds.
