BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – So far, so good in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers, who won a total of two games last season, are off to a perfect 3-0 start here in 2022.

Sure, last Saturday’s 33-30 win in overtime against Western Kentucky was too close for comfort, but the Hoosiers have yet to lose this season.

Perhaps their biggest challenge to date will be this coming Saturday, as Indiana heads to Nippert Stadium to face the University of Cincinnati. Kick is set for 3:30 p.m.