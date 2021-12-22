Hoosiers head into holiday break after dominant win against NKU

BLOOMINGTON, IN – DECEMBER 22, 2021 – forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis made his first three shots, scored 21 points with three dunks and zero turnovers as Indiana cruised to a 79-61 win over Northern Kentucky. Jackson-Davis was 9-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Race Thompson scored 14 points for Indiana (10-2), which is 9-0 at home. Eleven of 12 players scored as the bench chipped in 31 points. Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner caught fire in the second half going off for all of his 22 points with four 3-pointers.

