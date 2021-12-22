Hoosiers head into holiday break after dominant win against NKU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Majic 95.1 radio personality Barb Richards will soon sign off after a 37-year run at the station.

People gathered at the Embassy Theater to celebrate Richards and her career. Mayor Tom Henry and several of Richards' coworkers of past and present shared stories of their time working with her. County Commissioner Nelson Peters also read a proclamation declaring December 22, 2021, Barb Richards Day.