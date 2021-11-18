Hoosiers hang on against St. John’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - On Thursday, Erin’s House for Grieving Children will be recognizing Children's Grief Awareness Day along with a number of locations throughout downtown Fort Wayne which will be lit blue through Sunday to raise awareness.

"[Children] are often thought of as being resilient or they are too young to understand what has happened when someone has died, but children do indeed grieve. At Erin’s House, we believe that no child should ever have to grieve alone," Erin's House said.