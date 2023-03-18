ALBANY, N.Y. (WANE) – Indiana University, the fourth seed in the Midwest Region, is moving to the NCAA’s second round following a 71-60 victory over 13th-seeded Kent State in the first round in Albany, N.Y.

The Hoosiers put together a solid performance on the defensive end, holding the Golden Flashes to just 31.9 percent shooting from the floor over the course of the game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 blocks to lead the Hoosiers. Race Thompson added 20 points and 9 rebounds while Miller Kopp chipped in with 13 points.

The Hoosiers led 35-27 at the half.

The Hoosiers are now set to face Miami on Sunday, as the Hurricanes defeated Drake in the first round on Friday night.