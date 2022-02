BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Xavier Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half when Indiana pulled away from Maryland to win 74-64 and end a five-game losing streak. Race Thompson added 19 points, 12 in the second half, and had a game-high nine rebounds. Johnson had six assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 10 points, eight shy of his average, for the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9). Fatts Russell scored 23 points, making 5 of 9 3-point tries, Hakim Hart added 14 points and Donta Scott 10 for the Terrapins, who had a two-game win streak snapped.