BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Woodson and Indiana (5-1) are about to get their first taste of Big Ten action less than a month into the regular season.

The Hoosiers host Maryland on Friday in both teams’ conference openers. Maryland (4-3) has had a rocky start to the season. After opening the season with a win over Mount St. Mary’s, the Terrapins dropped three straight to Davidson, UAB and Villanova. However, Maryland has won three straight against UMBC, South Alabama and Rider.

Indiana is still going through growing pains with a new-look lineup. All six of Indiana’s wins were within single digits. The lone loss was to reigning national champion UConn in the Empire Classic, a 77-57 setback.

Tipoff against Maryland is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Assembly Hall.