Hoosiers dream season ends at Elite Eight with loss to Arizona

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team finished with a split on the weekend with No. 10 McKendree after a 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-14) loss on Sunday (March 28) on Arnie Ball Court.

Set OneMcKendree took the lead early in set one with a four-point run to make the score 5-1. That was all the Bearcats needed to secure the set. The 'Dons tried to keep up and after a kill and an ace by Pelegrin Vargas, the Mastodons closed the gap, but were still down 11-7. It didn't take long for Zach Schnittker to get a kill for the Bearcats and close set one 25-17.