Hoosiers dream season ends at Elite Eight with loss to Arizona

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 29: in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament. McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer. She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points. Arizona advanced to Friday’s national semifinal against top-seeded UConn. Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss