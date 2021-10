FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University football coach Tom Allen visited northeast Indiana schools on a recruiting tour Thursday.

According to several tweets, the Hoosiers coach visited Bishop Luers and North Side in Fort Wayne, and East Noble in Kendallville.

It was great talking IU/East Noble Football with Tom Allen this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/LKIYVNZWb9 — Luke Amstutz (@ENKnightsFB) October 7, 2021

Thanks to @CoachAllenIU for coming by North Side! Appreciate your words of encouragement pic.twitter.com/ejld17jvrM — CoachJohnson (@CoachJohnsonJr) October 7, 2021

Coincidentally, also Thursday, North Side wide receiver Tae Johnson tweeted that he received an offer from Indiana.

Indiana sits at 2-3, including 0-2 in the Big Ten, after being ranked at No. 17 in the preseason.