Hoosiers clipped by Florida State in overtime

TALLAHASSEE, FL – OCTOBER 19, 2020 – forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fl. Photo By Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 69-67 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.

The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles. Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana. The Hoosiers did not make a basket from the floor in the final 4:38 of overtime.