BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – With Joey Brunk now at Ohio State the Hoosiers were looking for some power in the post and it appears they have found it with 7-foot center Michael Durr transferring from South Florida to Indiana.

Last year Durr averaged 8.8 points and team-high 7.9 rebounds for the Bulls. He started 85 of 87 games in college thus far.

Durr, who weighs 250 pounds, will be immediately eligible for the Hoosiers. He had two years of eligibility remaining.