BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give Rutgers a 66-63 victory over Indiana. Geo Baker made a 3 to give the Scarlet Knights a 57-56 lead with 2:34 remaining, and they stretched the advantage to five points with 19.2 seconds remaining. Parker Stewart drilled a 3 for Indiana that tied it at 63 with 10 seconds to go before Harper sealed it. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Indiana (18-11, 9-10). Rutgers (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) has won five straight in the series.