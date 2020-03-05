Homestead’s McLaughlin leads Purdue over MSU at Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Homestead High School graduate and Fort Wayne native Karissa McLaughlin scored 17, Ae’Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and ninth-seeded Purdue defeated eighth-seeded Michigan State 72-63 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Harris scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, which was one short of her Purdue record in the tournament set when she was a freshman in 2017.

Diagne came off the bench to get 11 points and 12 rebounds. Purdue never trailed. Shay Colley and Nia Clouden had 14 points each for the Spartans.