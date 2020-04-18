Homestead’s Goode commits to Illinois

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the top juniors in the state of Indiana is heading one state to the west to continue his basketball career as Luke Goode of Homestead High School announced his commitment to the University of Illinois on social media Friday night.

At six-foot-five, Goode averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season for a Homestead squad that finished 16-9 overall.

Goode picked Illinois over offers from Stanford, Louisville, Michigan State, Maryland, Iowa, Butler, and Xavier among others.

He is ranked as a top 100 prospect in the 2021 class by numerous recruiting websites.

Illinois finished 21-10 overall last season under coach Brad Underwood, including going 13-7 in the Big Ten. The Illini have one of the top incoming recruiting classes in the Big Ten coming in for the 2020-21 season.