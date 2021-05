FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Homestead Spartan Ben Skowronek was selected in the seventh-round with the 249th pick by the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite missing two games due to injury last year, 6-foot-3, 220-pound Skowronek he returned to finish with 29 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

He originally joined Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from Northwestern, where he totaled 110 receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns across 43 career games in four seasons.