FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2017 Euell A. Wilson Award winner and Homestead graduate Jiya Wright is looking for a new home, as Florida Tech is shutting down its football program due to financial concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

My recruitment is open… Thank you Florida Tech for the opportunities and memories @FloridaTechFB @CoachMartinFIT @Coach_Englehart pic.twitter.com/n1IVDuKJMu — Jiya Austen Wright (@Jiya_football18) May 11, 2020

A Division II program, Florida Tech is believed the first college football program to be shuttered during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Wright originally signed with Northern Illinois University out of high school, but transferred after one season with the Huskies.